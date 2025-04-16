Video Review: UTA @ STL – 14:45 of the First Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking MotionResult: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal St. Louis
*Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck entered the Utah net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, that “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

