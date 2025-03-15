Kaapo Kakko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Eeli Tolvanen had two goals and an assist for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday.
Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah
Tolvanen has 2 goals, assist for Seattle; Utah has lost 4 of 6
Brandon Montour also scored, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for the Kraken (29-34-4), who have won three of their past four games. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.
“The guys have had the last few games a good mindset of just staying with it,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “It doesn't happen in the first second, it doesn't happen in the first 10, 20 minutes. It's over [60 minutes] and you stay with it and you stick with it and you grind it out, and this one we had to grind out. It was a hard fought game.”
Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (29-26-11), which has lost four of its past six games (2-2-2).
“I'm not happy about much, to be honest,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Our execution was not there. I don't think we had our usual transition game, our usual offense, our usual inside presence. It's one of those off nights where you put the tape right in the trash and move on.”
Tolvanen opened the scoring for the Kraken just 51 seconds into the first period. He scored on a rebound below the left circle following a giveaway by Olli Maatta and Sean Durzi in Utah's defensive zone.
Nick Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 16:48, scoring on a one-timer into an open net from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Stenlund.
“I thought we battled hard. It [stinks] to come on the wrong end of that one,” Schmaltz said. “We've got to turn the page quick. I mean, obviously every game feels like do or die at this point. We've got to control our own destiny, play how we want to play, and take care of business. So, a frustrating start, but all we can do is move on and get back to work.”
Stenlund gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 7:35 of the second period, tapping the puck into another open net off a backhand centering pass from John Marino on a rush.
Montour tied it 2-2 at 18:54 when Eberle's centering pass from along the right boards deflected inside the left post off his skate.
Schwartz appeared to give the Kraken the lead at 8:09 of the third period, but a video review showed that the puck never crossed the goal line.
However, Kakko did make it 3-2 at 10:29. He scored on a wraparound at the right post after Mikhail Sergachev's clearing pass around the end boards hit the side of the net.
Utah responded with several scoring opportunities down the stretch, but Grubauer was able to shut the door to preserve the lead.
“[There was] a little chaos there at the end, but it was good,” Grubauer said. “Guys are throwing themselves into shots and they're blocking shots, getting pucks out. I think that's the right way, and sometimes you have to play that way. So, yeah, [it was a] good win.”
Tolvanen added an empty-net goal at 18:51 for the 4-2 final. He has 21 goals this season, the first time in his NHL career he has reached the 20-goal mark.
“I'm glad to get an opportunity here,” Tolvanen said. “The past two years ... I feel like I've been inside of my head, trying to get to 20. I think last year I hit the [16th] goal with 15 games left in the season and I started thinking too much, so it's nice to get it done.”
NOTE: Utah forward Liam O'Brien (undisclosed) left the game in the third period. There was no update postgame.