Utah at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (22-22-9) at BLUE JACKETS (26-21-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger

James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Crouse goes in for Maccelli, a forward. … Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, returns after missing one game with an upper-body injury. He replaces Johnson, a defenseman.

