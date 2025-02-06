Utah at Blue Jackets projected lineups

UTAH (22-22-9) at BLUE JACKETS (26-21-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Crouse goes in for Maccelli, a forward. … Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, returns after missing one game with an upper-body injury. He replaces Johnson, a defenseman.