Utah at Hurricanes projected lineups

UTAH (23-22-9) at HURRICANES (32-19-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jackson Blake -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status Report

Utah held an optional practice on Friday. … The Hurricanes did not practice.