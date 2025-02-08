Utah at Hurricanes projected lineups

UTAH (23-22-9) at HURRICANES (32-19-4)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jackson Blake -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status Report
Utah held an optional practice on Friday. … The Hurricanes did not practice.