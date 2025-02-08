Utah at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (23-22-9) at HURRICANES (32-19-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jackson Blake -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status Report

Utah held an optional practice on Friday. … The Hurricanes did not practice.

Latest News

Oettinger, Sarros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Thompson, Luukkonen could play for Sabres against Predators

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

NHL EDGE stats: Maple Leafs have case for best goalie tandem

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for USA

McLellan has Red Wings firing on all cylinders since hiring as coach

Ovechkin chase of Gretzky stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals

Crosby to miss 1st game of season for Penguins with upper-body injury

Hagel's perseverance has led to opportunity with Canada at 4 Nations

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Sweden Team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Canada team

NHL On Tap: McDavid, MacKinnon meet before teaming up at 4 Nations

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks defeat Sharks in OT on O'Connor's penalty shot