NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the following changes to the 2024-25 regular-season schedule.

Game #29, Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning, originally scheduled for Oct. 12, has been rescheduled to Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Game #821, San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken, scheduled for Jan. 30, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The complete 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.