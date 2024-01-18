Ennis retires after 13 seasons in NHL

First-round selection by Sabres in 2008 had 346 points in 700 games

Ennis_Senators

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyler Ennis has retired as a player after 13 NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old forward has not played since 2021-22, when he appeared in 57 games with the Ottawa Senators.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 26 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Ennis had 346 points (144 goals, 202 assists) in 700 NHL games with the Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Senators and Edmonton Oilers from 2009-22, and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Ennis' best season was in 2010-11, when he had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 82 games, each an NHL career high.

