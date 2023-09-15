NHL prospect tournaments set to begin

Many potential future NHL stars and candidates for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year this season will play in NHL prospect tournaments across North America this weekend.

Each tournament will enable players selected in the NHL Draft, signed as free agents, or earning tryouts to make an impression prior to the start of NHL training camps next week.

The NHL Prospects Tournament features four teams at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Michigan, from Sept. 14-17: the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Prospects Challenge, with players from the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators, at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo from Sept. 15-18.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Rookie Faceoff, which includes the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes, at City National Arena and Dollar Loan Center in Nevada from Sept. 15-18.

The Southeast Rookie Showcase, with players from the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators, will be held at Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, from Sept. 15-18.

The Young Stars Classic will include the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, British Columbia, also from Sept. 15-18.

The 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase will include three games featuring top prospects from the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues from Sept. 15-17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Here are three top prospects to watch in each of the six tournaments:

Traverse City Prospects Tournament

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: The 18-year-old, chosen with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to play a big role in his first season with the Blue Jackets. Fantilli (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the best NCAA men's ice hockey player after he led all Division I players last season with 65 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 36 games with the University of Michigan. He also helped Canada win the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Marco Kasper, F, Detroit Red Wings: Kasper (6-1, 183) is ready for another chance in the lineup after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in his NHL debut April 2. Prior to that, the 19-year-old had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 52 games for Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League. "I'm trying to work as hard as I can to recover from the injury and get ready for camp," Kasper said. "You are always working at getting stronger and scoring more goals, but in this league, it is all about getting the details right."

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars: The 20-year-old (5-7, 170) was one of the final cuts from Stars training camp last season, playing five preseason games before being returned to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League, where he had 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 48 regular-season games and a WHL-leading 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 14 playoff games. Stankoven also starred for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help it win the gold medal.

Prospects Challenge

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils: Nemec (6-1, 190) and fellow defenseman Luke Hughes will be in the spotlight in Buffalo. Hughes (6-2, 184), the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut last season and is expected to play a big role this season, but Nemec has yet to solidify an NHL roster spot. The 19-year-old right-handed shot had 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 65 games with Utica of the American Hockey League last season, his first in North America. Nemec has a high hockey IQ and is strong in transition. He likely needs to show more poise in the defensive zone to gain the trust of Devils coach Lindy Ruff.

David Reinbacher, D, Montreal Canadiens: The 18-year-old was selected by Montreal with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft, becoming the highest selected Austria-born defenseman. He had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 46 games last season for Kloten in National League, the top men's professional league in Switzerland. Reinbacher (6-2, 194) began his work with the Canadiens at their development camp in July, where he often was paired with Lane Hutson, who was selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Brayden Yager, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: Yager (5-11, 166) was Pittsburgh's first selection since the hiring of president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas on June 1. Yager had 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 67 games with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League last season and was chosen No. 14 in the 2023 draft. Yager likely will spend at least one more season in the WHL and be a candidate to play for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Rookie Faceoff

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks: Carlsson (6-3, 194) was the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games with Orebro; it was the most assists and points by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League. Anaheim surprised many when they selected Carlsson with the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft rather than Fantilli. "What I loved about him is his two-way game," Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said of Carlsson. "I think there's potential for him to be a dominant player at both ends of the ice."

Logan Cooley, F, Arizona Coyotes: The 19-year-old (5-10, 174) was second among NCAA players last season with 60 points (22 goals, 38 points) in 39 games as a freshman with the University of Minnesota, and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Cooley also led the United States at the 2023 WJC with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games. "I want to be pushed every day, I want to play with the best," Cooley said. "Honestly I'm just super excited about the future of the Arizona Coyotes and the direction they're going."

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, San Jose Sharks: San Jose's top defenseman prospect was acquired from the Devils as part of the trade for Timo Meier last season. Mukhamadullin (6-4, 193) skates extremely well for his size and can eliminate plays with his great reach. The 21-year-old had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 AHL games with San Jose last season, and 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 67 games with Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Southeast Rookie Showcase

Joakim Kemell, F, Nashville Predators: Kemell (5-11, 182), chosen by the Predators with the No. 17 pick in the 2022 draft, had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 14 regular-season games with Milwaukee of the AHL and eight points (seven goals, one assist) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games last season. Even if he doesn't earn an NHL roster spot out of training camp, he should be a candidate for an early season promotion. "He reverse-shoulders guys and he's strong on the puck for a young player," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "He wants the puck, and he demands the puck. He wants to shoot the puck."

Mackie Samoskevich, F, Florida Panthers: The 20-year-old (5-11, 191) ended his University of Michigan career with an appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four before playing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Charlotte. He also was an extra player for the Panthers during their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. With forwards Anthony Duclair, Eric Staal and Colin White gone from last season's team, there are NHL roster spots available. "Whether it's October of this year or January, this kid's going to play," Panthers director of player personnel Bryan McCabe said. "He's got a great head on his shoulders and the sky's the limit for him."

Jack Thompson, D, Tampa Bay Lightning: Thompson (6-0, 178) saw an increase in ice time with Syracuse of the AHL last season after the Lightning called up defenseman Darren Raddysh on March 2. Thompson had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 71 games and the 21-year-old became a dependable penalty-killer. He has a good shot and is responsible in the defensive zone. The next step is showcasing his skill set among his peers.

Young Stars Classic

Colby Barlow, F, Winnipeg Jets: The 18-year-old (6-0, 190) brings NHL-ready size, a great shot and leadership ability. Barlow had 79 points (46 goals, 33 assists) in 59 games with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League last season and scored three goals in four OHL playoff games. He also had four points (three goals, one assist) in six games for Canada, which took home the bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

Xavier Bourgault, F, Edmonton Oilers: Considered the Oilers' top forward prospect, Bourgault (6-0, 172) had 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games for Bakersfield of the AHL last season, after leading Shawinigan to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 16 playoff games in 2021-22. The 20-year-old is expected to spend another season developing in the AHL, but he could receive a chance if the Oilers run into injury issues.

Matt Coronato, F, Calgary Flames: Coronato (5-10, 183), the No. 13 pick in the 2021 draft, had 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games as a sophomore at Harvard University last season and then had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 games with the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. In between he made his NHL debut with the Flames on April 12, when he had four shots on goal in 14:38 of ice time against the Sharks. The 20-year-old is expected to start the season with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, but not before challenging for a roster spot at Flames training camp.

Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks: Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, is expected to make this NHL debut when Chicago opens the season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10. He is already being talked about as the face of the Blackhawks, who will enter this season without forwards Jonathan Toews and forward Patrick Kane for the first time since 2006-07. The 18-year-old led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.24) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season.

Zachary Bolduc, F, St. Louis Blues: The 20-year-old (6-0, 187) is ready to turn professional after leading Quebec to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Memorial Cup championships last season. He tied for fourth in the QMJHL with 110 points (50 goals, 60 assists) in 61 regular-season games, and followed that with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 18 QMJHL playoff games and six points (two goals, four assists) in four games at the Memorial Cup. In addition to his offense, Bolduc was a staple on the penalty kill for Quebec coach and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild: The No. 20 selection in the 2021 draft went 18-15-5 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 38 games with Iowa of the AHL last season, his first in North America. He set an Iowa record with eight straight wins from Dec. 30 to Feb. 1, was named AHL goalie of the month for January and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic in February.