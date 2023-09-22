Training Camp Buzz: RFAs Zegras, Drysdale miss 1st day for Ducks

Latest News

Kings Rod Laver Arena Global Series practice

Kings enjoy open practice at Rod Laver Arena ahead of Global Series
Clayton Keller confident heading into preseason opener

Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes’ preseason opener in Australia
Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 season preview

Sabres season preview: Thompson scoring, emergence of Levi among keys
Color of Hockey Zechariah Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’

Color of Hockey: Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’
Arizona Coyotes 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success
Kings' Kevin Fiala Global Series blog Melbourne

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Karlsson opens Penguins training camp with Cup hopes

Karlsson opens 1st Penguins training camp aiming for Stanley Cup run
Rasmus Dahlin Owen Power Buffalo Sabres contract status update

Sabres trying to get long-term contracts done with Dahlin, Power
Ottawa Senators purchase approved by NHL Board of Governors

Senators purchase by Andlauer approved by NHL Board of Governors
NHL News and Notes September 21

Training Camp Buzz: Couture week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury
Connor Bedard begins first Chicago training camp

Bedard feels ‘super fortunate’ at start of Blackhawks training camp
Pascal Vincent enjoying first camp as new Columbus coach

Vincent enjoys 1st training camp practice as new Blue Jackets coach
Mark Scheifele Connor Hellebuyck focused on winning

Scheifele, Hellebuyck focused on winning, not contract status with Jets 
Philadelphia wants to surprise with their play this season

Flyers using low expectations as motivation to surprise this season
Roman Josi Filip Forsberg return to ice for Nashville Predators

Josi, Forsberg return to ice for Predators on 1st day of camp
Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to learn more

Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to 'keep going'
Global Series hockey rink has Australian Open tennis touches

Global Series rink in Melbourne has Australian Open touches
Indigenous hockey team based in Australia helping at-risk kids

Indigenous hockey team helping at-risk kids thrive in Australia

Training Camp Buzz: RFAs Zegras, Drysdale miss 1st day for Ducks

Couture week to week for Sharks; Lehner will start season on LTIR

Zegras_Drysdale_ANA_3000x1688

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale did not attend the opening day of training camp Thursday. Each is a restricted free agent and doesn’t have a contract for this season.

"I've gone through it myself," said general manager Pat Verbeek, who played 20 seasons in the NHL. "I went into camp unsigned and I understand what these players are going through. I understand what management's going through, so it's a process. It just has to work itself through. There's constant talks and so you just work through it."

Zegras, a 22-year-old forward, was selected No. 9 by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games last season.

Drysdale, a 21 year-old defenseman, was selected No. 6 by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft. He sustained a shoulder injury on Oct. 28 and underwent season-ending surgery, limiting him to eight games last season. -- Dan Arritt

San Jose Sharks

Captain Logan Couture is week to week with a lower-body injury and will miss the start of training camp. There is no timetable yet for his return.

"It's frustrating," the forward said Thursday. "I wish I was out there with the guys. It's been tough, just watching. I hate watching, I want to play. I want to be a part of the everyday (routine)."

Couture said he injured himself over the summer while training for the season.

"It's fortunate that it happened now, so I can get back. Right now, the goal is not to miss any games and that's all I'm focused on right now."

Couture had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season.

"It opens the door for (William) Eklund and other young players, for sure,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “I think everyone here knows what ‘Cooch’ means to our team on and off the ice. He'll be sorely missed if he isn't able to start the season with us, but, it will also give an opportunity to someone else." -- Chelena Goldman

Vegas Golden Knights

Robin Lehner is not ready to play and will begin this season on long-term injured reserve.

The goalie has not played since April 25, 2022, because of hip injury. On Aug. 11, 2022, the Golden Knights announced he would need hip surgery that would cause him to miss last season.

The 31-year-old had shoulder surgery in April 2022 for an injury he sustained Feb. 9. He missed five games before returning. After playing March 8 in a 2-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers, he did not play again until a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on April 3. On April 25, Vegas said he would be out for the season and expected him to be ready for training camp.

Without Lehner last season, the Golden Knights used five different goalies in the regular season and two -- Laurent Broissot and Adin Hill -- in the postseason when they won the Stanley Cup. -- Paul Dello Santos