Training Camp Buzz: RFAs Zegras, Drysdale miss 1st day for Ducks

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale did not attend the opening day of training camp Thursday. Each is a restricted free agent and doesn’t have a contract for this season.

"I've gone through it myself," said general manager Pat Verbeek, who played 20 seasons in the NHL. "I went into camp unsigned and I understand what these players are going through. I understand what management's going through, so it's a process. It just has to work itself through. There's constant talks and so you just work through it."

Zegras, a 22-year-old forward, was selected No. 9 by the Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had 23 goals and 42 assists in 81 games last season.

Drysdale, a 21 year-old defenseman, was selected No. 6 by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft. He sustained a shoulder injury on Oct. 28 and underwent season-ending surgery, limiting him to eight games last season. -- Dan Arritt

San Jose Sharks

Captain Logan Couture is week to week with a lower-body injury and will miss the start of training camp. There is no timetable yet for his return.

"It's frustrating," the forward said Thursday. "I wish I was out there with the guys. It's been tough, just watching. I hate watching, I want to play. I want to be a part of the everyday (routine)."

Couture said he injured himself over the summer while training for the season.

"It's fortunate that it happened now, so I can get back. Right now, the goal is not to miss any games and that's all I'm focused on right now."

Couture had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games last season.

"It opens the door for (William) Eklund and other young players, for sure,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “I think everyone here knows what ‘Cooch’ means to our team on and off the ice. He'll be sorely missed if he isn't able to start the season with us, but, it will also give an opportunity to someone else." -- Chelena Goldman

Vegas Golden Knights

Robin Lehner is not ready to play and will begin this season on long-term injured reserve.

The goalie has not played since April 25, 2022, because of hip injury. On Aug. 11, 2022, the Golden Knights announced he would need hip surgery that would cause him to miss last season.

The 31-year-old had shoulder surgery in April 2022 for an injury he sustained Feb. 9. He missed five games before returning. After playing March 8 in a 2-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers, he did not play again until a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on April 3. On April 25, Vegas said he would be out for the season and expected him to be ready for training camp.

Without Lehner last season, the Golden Knights used five different goalies in the regular season and two -- Laurent Broissot and Adin Hill -- in the postseason when they won the Stanley Cup. -- Paul Dello Santos