Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ WPG – 19:40 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is upheld – No Goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Toronto’s William Nylander impaired Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge