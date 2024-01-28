Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ WPG – 19:40 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is upheld – No Goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Toronto’s William Nylander impaired Connor Hellebuyck’s ability to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Oilers top Predators for 16th win in row, 1 from tying NHL record

Sabres score 5 straight, rally past Sharks

Penguins copy Eller’s warmup to celebrate 1,000th NHL game

Harley scores in OT, Stars recover for victory against Capitals

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins hand Flyers 5th straight loss

Woll shows talent on piano when not in uniform for Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Laine has setback in recovery, sent back to Columbus by Blue Jackets

Trouba suspended 2 games for actions in Rangers game

Tippett signs 8-year, $49.6 million contract with Flyers

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

NHL Buzz: Greer out 8 weeks for Flames with fractured foot

Gritty makes appearance during ‘Tonight Show’ phone booth segment

Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with broken knuckle

Buchnevich performs kayak celebration after overtime goal

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 27

NHL bye weeks for 2023-24 season

Bettman makes history, will mark 31 years as NHL Commissioner