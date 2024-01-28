Matthews scores 40th goal, Maple Leafs top Jets for 3rd straight win

Center reaches mark in 46th game of season; Winnipeg has lost 4 of 6

Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Winnipeg Jets 1.27.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in his 46th game for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Matthews, who leads the NHL in goals, extended it to 3-1 at 15:28 of the third period on the power play for his 600th NHL point.

John Tavares and Ryan Reaves scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (25-14-8), who have won three straight. Morgan Rielly and Mitchell Marner each had two assists.

Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets (30-12-5), who have lost three in a row and four of their past six (2-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Samberg gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 4:13 of the first period on a shot from the point through traffic. It was his first goal of the season.

Reaves tied it 1-1 at 19:11 with a redirection of Noah Gregor’s shot from above the circle.

Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to score 29 seconds later to put Toronto ahead, but the goal was immediately waived off for goaltender interference. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe then challenged the call, but the play was upheld following video review.

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 1:54 of the third on the power play, redirecting Rielly’s point shot.

Simon Benoit extended it to 4-1 at 18:22 following Matthews’ goal by scoring into an empty net.

Appleton jammed in a loose puck with 12 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon left the game at 6:36 of the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Latest News

Reinhart, Panthers recover for OT victory against Islanders

Oilers take 16-game winning streak into extended break

Rangers score 5 straight in 2nd, rally past Senators

Pettersson's OT goal lifts Penguins past Canadiens 

Orlov late goal lifts Hurricanes past Coyotes

Lightning defeat Devils for 8th win in 9 games

Oilers top Predators for 16th win in row, 1 from tying NHL record

Sabres score 5 straight, rally past Sharks

Penguins copy Eller’s warmup to celebrate 1,000th NHL game

Harley scores in OT, Stars recover for victory against Capitals

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins hand Flyers 5th straight loss

Woll shows talent on piano when not in uniform for Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Laine has setback in recovery, sent back to Columbus by Blue Jackets

Trouba suspended 2 games for actions in Rangers game

Tippett signs 8-year, $49.6 million contract with Flyers

Duchene’s kids steal show during dad’s 1,000th game celebration

NHL Buzz: Greer out 8 weeks for Flames with fractured foot