Matthews scores 40th goal, Maple Leafs top Jets for 3rd straight win

Matthews, who leads the NHL in goals, extended it to 3-1 at 15:28 of the third period on the power play for his 600th NHL point.

John Tavares and Ryan Reaves scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (25-14-8), who have won three straight. Morgan Rielly and Mitchell Marner each had two assists.

Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets (30-12-5), who have lost three in a row and four of their past six (2-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Samberg gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 4:13 of the first period on a shot from the point through traffic. It was his first goal of the season.

Reaves tied it 1-1 at 19:11 with a redirection of Noah Gregor’s shot from above the circle.

Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to score 29 seconds later to put Toronto ahead, but the goal was immediately waived off for goaltender interference. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe then challenged the call, but the play was upheld following video review.

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 1:54 of the third on the power play, redirecting Rielly’s point shot.

Simon Benoit extended it to 4-1 at 18:22 following Matthews’ goal by scoring into an empty net.

Appleton jammed in a loose puck with 12 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon left the game at 6:36 of the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.