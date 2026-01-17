Maple Leafs at Jets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (23-16-8) at JETS (19-22-5)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers
Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Nylander will not play and is also doubtful to play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, coach Craig Berube said; the forward aggravated an injury in the first period of a 6-5 overtime loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Jarnkrok will enter the lineup. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at Minnesota on Thursday. … Miller recently had knee surgery and the defenseman is week to week, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.