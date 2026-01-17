Maple Leafs at Jets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (23-16-8) at JETS (19-22-5)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Matt Benning, Philippe Myers

Injured: Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Joshua (kidney), William Nylander (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Nylander will not play and is also doubtful to play against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, coach Craig Berube said; the forward aggravated an injury in the first period of a 6-5 overtime loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Jarnkrok will enter the lineup. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at Minnesota on Thursday. … Miller recently had knee surgery and the defenseman is week to week, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.