NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Jets clash in battle of Olympic teammates

Super Sabres

The good times just keep coming for the Buffalo Sabres (26-16-4), who have won two in a row and 15 of their past 17 games. They're also 16-6-2 at home and will look to improve that record against the Minnesota Wild (26-13-9) at KeyBank Center (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B). Tage Thompson, who will play for Team USA at the Olympics, had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in a six-game point streak. The Wild will try to get back on track, having lost three in a row (0-2-1) and five of their past six (1-3-2) and will be without forwards Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek, who were placed on injured reserve Friday.