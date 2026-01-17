NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Jets clash in battle of Olympic teammates

See you in Milan
Auston Matthews, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck will be teammates for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. Before that, however, they'll square off for the final time in NHL competition this season when Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-8) play Connor, Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets (19-22-5) at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN), in one of the featured matchups on Hockey Day in Canada. Matthews has 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists) in 41 games this season. Connor has 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) in 46 games, and Hellebuyck is 12-12-4 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 28 starts.