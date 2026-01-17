PWHL Takeover Tour in D.C. full-circle moment for Scamurra, dad

Hayley Scamurra will experience a sort of homecoming and a full-circle moment for her family when the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour stops at Capital One Arena in Washington for the first time Sunday for a game between the Montreal Victoire and New York Sirens (2 p.m. ET; MNMT).

Scamurra, a 31-year-old Victoire forward, lives nearby in Maryland during the offseason and has family and friends in the area, so playing in front of them and others who will travel from her hometown of Buffalo will add to her enjoyment of the day. Having the game in Washington will be even more special because her father, Peter Scamurra, played four seasons with the Washington Capitals as a defenseman (1975-77, 1978-1979).

“There’s so much history there,” Hayley Scamurra said. “It’s how he and my mom met, too, when he played for the Capitals. So, I think to be able to go to where he started his pro career and getting to continue mine and grow the women’s game in the same area is pretty cool.”

Peter Scarmurra played his final game with the Capitals more than 46 years ago, on Dec. 30, 1979, but he appreciates the significance of Hayley playing with the Victoire in their arena. The 70-year-old is unsure if he’ll be able to make it from Buffalo for the game because he’s preparing to travel to watch Hayley represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but he’s previously seen the impact the PWHL Takeover Tour games can have.

“The games and the crowds have been great in other cities,” he said. “They had like 18,000-19,000 fans (18,259) for the game in Quebec City and they had 17,000 (17,518) for a game in Edmonton last season. So, to have one in Washington will be a lot of fun.”