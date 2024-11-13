Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups 

MAPLE LEAFS (9-6-2) at CAPITALS (10-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Jani Hakanpaa

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Steeves, Simon Benoit

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Lars Eller

Injured: Jakob Chychrun (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Matthews is questionable to return; the center has missed four games. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. … Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has not played this season because of a lower-body injury, could return after being activated from long-term injured reserve Wednesday; he skated on the first pair with Rielly at practice Monday. ... Eller was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft; the forward is not expected to play. … Thompson becomes the first Capitals goalie to make consecutive starts this season. … Forward Michael Sgarbossa was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.