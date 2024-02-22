Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

MAPLE LEAFS (31-16-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-18-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Noah Gregor
Pontus Holmgren -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe
Marshall Rifai -- Max Lajoie
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Simon Benoit
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), William Lagesson (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brendan Brisson -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar
Mason Morelli – Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-3 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. … Jones could start after Samsonov made 23 saves at Arizona. ... Stone, a forward, is week to week. ... Howden, a center, is day to day. ... Brisson, Froese and Rempal each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Eichel, a center who has missed 14 games, is expected to travel on Vegas' upcoming five-game road trip that begins at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, coach Bruce Cassidy said. ... the Golden Knights reassigned forward Grigori Denisenko to Henderson on Thursday.