Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

MAPLE LEAFS (31-16-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-18-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Noah Gregor

Pontus Holmgren -- David Kampf -- Nicholas Robertson

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai -- Max Lajoie

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Simon Benoit

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), William Lagesson (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brendan Brisson -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli – Byron Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 6-3 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. … Jones could start after Samsonov made 23 saves at Arizona. ... Stone, a forward, is week to week. ... Howden, a center, is day to day. ... Brisson, Froese and Rempal each was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Eichel, a center who has missed 14 games, is expected to travel on Vegas' upcoming five-game road trip that begins at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, coach Bruce Cassidy said. ... the Golden Knights reassigned forward Grigori Denisenko to Henderson on Thursday.