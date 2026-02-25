Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-21-9) at LIGHTNING (37-14-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Dakota Joshua
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Morgan Rielly
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Phillippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Dakota Mermis (knee), Chris Tanev (groin)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Victor Hedman
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Declan Carlile
Injured: Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Status report
Joshua was activated off long-term injured reserve and is expected to return after missing 19 games with a lacerated kidney. ... Rielly also will return after missing the last two games prior to the Olympic break with an upper-body injury. ... Point was activated off injured reserve and will return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Paul, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Crozier, a defenseman, will miss up to 10 weeks.