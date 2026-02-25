Maple Leafs at Lightning projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-21-9) at LIGHTNING (37-14-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Dakota Joshua

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Morgan Rielly

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Phillippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Dakota Mermis (knee), Chris Tanev (groin)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Victor Hedman

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Declan Carlile

Injured: Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Status report

Joshua was activated off long-term injured reserve and is expected to return after missing 19 games with a lacerated kidney. ... Rielly also will return after missing the last two games prior to the Olympic break with an upper-body injury. ... Point was activated off injured reserve and will return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Lightning are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Paul, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. ... Crozier, a defenseman, will miss up to 10 weeks.