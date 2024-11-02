Maple Leafs at Blues projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1) at BLUES (5-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Holmberg. ... Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game and remains day to day. ... Mathieu Joseph, a forward, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. ... Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues' optional morning skate Saturday but remains out.