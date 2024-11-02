Maple Leafs at Blues projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1) at BLUES (5-6-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Holmberg. ... Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game and remains day to day. ... Mathieu Joseph, a forward, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. ... Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues' optional morning skate Saturday but remains out.