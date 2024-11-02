Maple Leafs at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (6-4-1) at BLUES (5-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch and be replaced by Holmberg. ... Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his eighth straight game and remains day to day. ... Mathieu Joseph, a forward, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. ... Kapanen, a forward, took part in the Blues' optional morning skate Saturday but remains out.

Latest News

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Jugnauth benefiting from move to WHL from NCAA

NHL On Tap: Tavares takes 6-game point streak for Maple Leafs into St. Louis against Blues

Legendary Canadiens broadcaster Houde ‘extra humbled’ to win Hewitt Award

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 2

Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist, Wild edge Lightning

Islanders get back on track with win against Sabres

Ehlers gets hat trick, Jets ease past Blue Jackets

Shesterkin makes 40 saves, Rangers hold off Senators

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames

Stars determined to rebound against Panthers in 2nd game of Global Series Finland