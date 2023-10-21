Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph

Latest News

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Bedard’s home opener with Blackhawks has excitement ‘off the charts’
Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame induction news in video
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers

Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Robby Fabbri out 4 weeks for Detroit with lower-body injury

Fabbri out 4 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz news and notes october 20

NHL Buzz: Werenski could return for Blue Jackets against Flames
Anze Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings all-time games played leader

Kopitar on cusp of becoming Kings' all-time games played leader
weekes-weekend-watchlist-highlights-top-games-october-20

Capitals-Canadiens, Jets-Oilers highlight weekend schedule
laine gives back for mens mental health awareness

Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources
nhl on tap news and notes october 20

NHL On Tap: Sorokin, Islanders host Devils, seek 3rd straight victory
Unmasked Save percentage on the decline despite better goaltending 

Unmasked: Save percentage on decline despite better goaltending 
Arizona Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild

Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild
Jake Guentzel flies under radar for Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel flies under radar as elite player for Penguins
Connor Bedard gets good dose of learning at start of NHL career

Bedard getting ‘good dose of learning’ at start of NHL career with Blackhawks
Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Pastrnak scores again in Bruins win against Sharks
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay after playoff triumph

Look for 1st win in 3 games where postseason drought ended

stamkos_matthews_nhln_bug_saturday

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Maple Leafs are returning to the scene of their biggest postseason moment of the past 19 years.

When the Maple Leafs walk into Amalie Arena for their game against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, CBC), it will be 175 days since John Tavares’ heroics on that same ice surface on April 29 helped the franchise to its first Stanley Cup Playoff series victory since 2004.

Tavares’ shot, aimed at the front of the Lightning net, where teammate Morgan Rielly was standing, deflected off the skate of defenseman Darren Raddysh and past goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:36 of overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory in Game 6 and a 4-2 series win in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round.

“When you look back at last year, you want to look at the good and the bad, it was an important step for us, one which we hadn’t been on the right side of,” Tavares, the Toronto captain, said this week.

“To do that, it was always a good feeling. It was a chance for us to come together and learn what it takes against a team as accomplished as Tampa.

“I think there’s only positives that can come from that.”

It had been 6,948 days since the Maple Leafs had won a postseason series, that one coming when they eliminated the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. In that time, Toronto went through six general managers, seven coaches, 268 skaters and 33 goalies.

Since 2016 the Maple Leafs had lost six consecutive playoff series. Rielly, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander were all part of those. Ten times in that span they’d had chances to eliminate an opponent and advance. Ten times they failed.

Then the narrative changed, thanks in part to Tavares.

But the euphoria of what Matthews at the time called “a big monkey off our backs” didn’t last long. Less than two weeks later they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

“It changes quickly,” Marner said. “We’re looking ahead, not back.”

Standing in their immediate way: A Lightning team seeking retribution against the team that handed them their first opening-round elimination since 2019.

Toronto (2-2-0) comes in having lost two straight, including a 3-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. If the Maple Leafs were looking for revenge against the Panthers for shoving them out of the playoffs, they fell short.

On that same night, the Lightning (2-2-1) defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 to end an 0-2-1 skid, setting the stage for the showdown against the Maple Leafs on "Hockey Night in Canada."

"Going back to the playoffs last year, it was a spirited series,” Tampa Bay forward Tanner Jeannot said. “We felt that we played them hard.

“Coming in, you remember that feeling of getting knocked out early. A lot of guys remember that feeling and they're going to be bringing a lot of passion to that game."

The teams met in the playoffs the past two seasons, each winning once. Tampa Bay eliminated Toronto in seven games in the first round in 2022, one year before the Maple Leafs turned the tables on the Lightning.

"I do think there's a bit of a budding [rivalry] between the two of us just from the simple fact that when you play teams in the playoffs multiple years in a row, there's a little fire in both teams,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It was a long summer for us for sure and a little bit shorter for them, but not by much. So, I think it's two teams that want to get back to where they were. And with the teams in the division that are chasing us, all of a sudden these games become a little more magnified.

“Anytime Toronto and Tampa get together, they're fun games, so it should be good."

NHL.com independent correspondent Corey Long contributed to this report