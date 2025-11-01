Maple Leafs at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
MAPLE LEAFS (5-5-1) at FLYERS (6-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Mattias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Nylander will be out for the third time in four games; the forward, who took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, said he was injured when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker during a 5-3 loss on Oct. 24. ... Laughton practiced for the second straight day, and Toronto coach Craig Berube said the forward could make his season debut as early as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Tanev will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Lorentz is day to day; the forward was injured when he was checked into the boards during the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Couturier will be a game-time decision; the center missed the final two periods of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by a shot by teammate Noah Juulsen. ... Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut if Couturier is unavailable. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to the AHL on Friday.

