Maple Leafs at Flyers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (5-5-1) at FLYERS (6-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Mattias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan
Sammy Blais -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Trevor Zegras -- Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Rodrigo Abols -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Nylander will be out for the third time in four games; the forward, who took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, said he was injured when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker during a 5-3 loss on Oct. 24. ... Laughton practiced for the second straight day, and Toronto coach Craig Berube said the forward could make his season debut as early as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Tanev will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. ... Lorentz is day to day; the forward was injured when he was checked into the boards during the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. ... Couturier will be a game-time decision; the center missed the final two periods of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by a shot by teammate Noah Juulsen. ... Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut if Couturier is unavailable. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to the AHL on Friday.