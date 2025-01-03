McMann scores twice, Maple Leafs edge Islanders

Breaks tie with 2:59 remaining; New York drops 3rd straight

Maple Leafs at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Bobby McMann scored two goals, including the game-winner with 2:59 left in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 at UBS Arena on Thursday.

McMann broke a 1-1 tie on the power play when he scored on a rebound from the left side after Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s point shot went off the end boards.

Joseph Woll made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs (24-13-2), who have won three of their past four games.

Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders (14-18-7), who have lost three straight. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves.

Steven Lorenz hit the left post for Toronto at 5:58 of the first period.

Later in the period, Mathew Barzal batted down a clearing attempt in the low slot, but Woll gloved his wrist shot at 15:26.

McMann gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 10:43 of the second period, beating Sorokin to the short side from the left face-off circle. After Toronto forward Max Domi hit Isaiah George in the right corner, forcing him to leave the ice, Robertson scooped up the puck in the right circle before finding McMann cutting down the left side.

George did not return.

Mayfield tied it 1-1 at 18:15 when he finished a cross-zone pass from Barzal in the left circle.

Woll got a piece of a Pierre Engvall breakaway chance with the right pad at 2:38 of the third, and New York forward Bo Horvat missed a breakaway chance at 6:04.

