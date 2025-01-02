Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Connor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Matthews made the trip but will miss his sixth straight game; the center was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 20. ... Ekman-Larsson will play after he missed a 3-1 win against the Islanders on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Holmberg, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Holmstrom is day to day; the forward will miss his second consecutive games after being injured during the third period of a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.