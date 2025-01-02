Maple Leafs at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (23-13-2) at ISLANDERS (14-17-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Connor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Matthews made the trip but will miss his sixth straight game; the center was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 20. ... Ekman-Larsson will play after he missed a 3-1 win against the Islanders on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Holmberg, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Holmstrom is day to day; the forward will miss his second consecutive games after being injured during the third period of a 3-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

