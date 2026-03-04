Maple Leafs at Devils projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-10) at DEVILS (30-29-2)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua

Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Tanev underwent core muscle surgery in New York on Wednesday and the defenseman will be out the remainder of the season. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.