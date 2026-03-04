Maple Leafs at Devils projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-24-10) at DEVILS (30-29-2)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- Nicolas Roy -- Dakota Joshua
Easton Cowan -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Jesper Bratt -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, Colton White, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)
Status report
The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. ... Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Tanev underwent core muscle surgery in New York on Wednesday and the defenseman will be out the remainder of the season. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.