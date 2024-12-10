Maple Leafs at Devils projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alexander Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)
Status report
Domi, a forward who has missed the past eight games, is a game-time decision. ... McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game. ... Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will back up Markstrom; Allen, a goalie, does not have a long-term injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Bastian will play after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury.