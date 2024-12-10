Maple Leafs at Devils projected lineups

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Fraser Minten -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Marshall Rifai, Alexander Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Jake Allen (upper body)

Status report

Domi, a forward who has missed the past eight games, is a game-time decision. ... McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game. ... Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will back up Markstrom; Allen, a goalie, does not have a long-term injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Bastian will play after missing the past 16 games with a jaw injury.