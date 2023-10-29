Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Josi (1-1—2) won the game on a wrist shot from the top of the slot off a pass by Luke Evangelista.

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice, Evangelista and Filip Forsberg each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators (4-4-0).

William Nylander scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (5-2-1), who ended their five-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record.

Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 13:32 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer off a pass by Auston Matthews.

O’Reilly tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal of his own at 15:05 of the first period when he took the puck to the net from the end boards and slid a shot through the five-hole of Samsonov.

Mark Giordano gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 12:46 of the second period, poking a loose puck into the net to the right of Saros.

O’Reilly scored his second power-play goal for Nashville to make it 2-2 at 15:08 of the second period, redirecting a shot pass by Filip Forsberg past Samsonov.

O’Reilly played against the Maple Leafs for the first time since signing as a free agent with the Predators on July 1. He had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the Maple Leafs last season.