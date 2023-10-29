Latest News

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to play in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Varlamov, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Recap: Maple Leafs at Predators 10.28.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal at 2:13 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Josi (1-1—2) won the game on a wrist shot from the top of the slot off a pass by Luke Evangelista. 

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice, Evangelista and Filip Forsberg each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators (4-4-0). 

William Nylander scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (5-2-1), who ended their five-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record.

Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 13:32 of the first period with a power-play goal on a one-timer off a pass by Auston Matthews.

O’Reilly tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal of his own at 15:05 of the first period when he took the puck to the net from the end boards and slid a shot through the five-hole of Samsonov. 

Mark Giordano gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 12:46 of the second period, poking a loose puck into the net to the right of Saros. 

O’Reilly scored his second power-play goal for Nashville to make it 2-2 at 15:08 of the second period, redirecting a shot pass by Filip Forsberg past Samsonov.

O’Reilly played against the Maple Leafs for the first time since signing as a free agent with the Predators on July 1. He had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the Maple Leafs last season.