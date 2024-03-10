Tavares breaks tie in 3rd to help Maple Leafs edge Canadiens

Scores at 13:14, Domi has goal, assist for Toronto

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens 3.9.24

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- John Tavares scored the go-ahead goal with 6:46 remaining in the third period for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Tavares pushed the puck over the line from the left edge of the crease at 13:14 after battling for position with Tanner Pearson.

Max Domi had a goal and an assist, and Bobby McMann scored for the Maple Leafs (37-19-8), who have won four of their past six. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves.

Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist, Alex Newhook scored and Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists for the Canadiens (24-30-10), who have lost four of their past five (1-2-2). Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

Matheson gave Montreal a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the first period. He cut across the goalmouth, took a return pass from Cole Caufield and tucked a backhand around Samsonov.

McMann tied it 1-1 39 seconds into the second period, shooting past Montembeault’s blocker from the right side on a 2-on-1.

Domi put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 18:41 on the rush when he flipped a shot in under Montembeault’s left arm.

Newhook tied it 2-2 at 5:05 of the third on the power play. He took Slafkovsky’s pass from the right boards and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

