Maple Leafs at Canadiens

MAPLE LEAFS (36-19-8) at CANADIENS (24-29-10)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NHLN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Bobby McCann

Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Simon Benoit, William Lagesson

Injured: Mitchell Marner (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Tanner Pearson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: None

Status report

Marner is day to day after the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Marner will be evaluated in Toronto. … Edmundson and Dewar each will make his Maple Leafs debut Saturday; Edmundson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday and Dewar was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Samsonov and Woll will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Montembeault will start for the fourth time in six games. ... Pezzetta will play for the first time since Feb. 17 after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.