Maple Leafs at Canadiens

MAPLE LEAFS (36-19-8) at CANADIENS (24-29-10)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NHLN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Bobby McCann
Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Simon Benoit, William Lagesson
Injured: Mitchell Marner (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Tanner Pearson
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Johnathan Kovacevic
Injured: None
Status report
Marner is day to day after the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Marner will be evaluated in Toronto. … Edmundson and Dewar each will make his Maple Leafs debut Saturday; Edmundson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday and Dewar was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Samsonov and Woll will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Montembeault will start for the fourth time in six games. ... Pezzetta will play for the first time since Feb. 17 after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.