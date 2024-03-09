Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (36-19-8) at CANADIENS (24-29-10)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NHLN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Bobby McCann

Pontus Holmberg -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Jake McCabe

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Joel Edmundson-- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Simon Benoit, William Lagesson

Injured: Mitchell Marner (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Tanner Pearson

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: None

Status report

Marner is day to day after the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday; Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Marner will be evaluated in Toronto. … Edmundson and Dewar each will make his Maple Leafs debut Saturday; Edmundson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday and Dewar was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Samsonov and Woll will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Montembeault will start for the fourth time in six games. ... Pezzetta will play for the first time since Feb. 17 after being a healthy scratch the past eight games.

Latest News

Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Tavares breaks tie in 3rd to help Maple Leafs edge Canadiens

Raddysh has 5 assists, Lightning cruise to shutout of Flyers

Bordeleau, Sharks edge Senators, end losing streak at 9 

Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Tarasenko’s 2 goals, assist spark Panthers past Flames

Emotional Ullmark 'very happy' to remain with Bruins following Deadline

Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Pastrnak scores 40th for Bruins in win against Penguins

Ovechkin, Capitals focused on playoffs after ‘sad day,’ trading Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov ‘grateful’ after helping Hurricanes defeat Devils in debut

Kraft Hockeyville announces top 4 finalists for 2024

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid's point streak ends at 13, Oilers fall to Sabres in shootout

Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, surge past Devils

Lomberg, son rock matching suits on Kids Day

Predators edge Blue Jackets, push point streak to 11