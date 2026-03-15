Maple Leafs at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (28-27-12) at WILD (38-17-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Troy Stecher

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Auston Matthews (MCL tear)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Nico Sturm

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Robby Fabbri

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate, each playing the second of a back-to-back. … Brink, a forward, has missed two games and is day to day.

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