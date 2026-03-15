Maple Leafs at Wild projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (28-27-12) at WILD (38-17-12)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin), Auston Matthews (MCL tear)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron -- Nico Sturm
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Robby Fabbri
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate, each playing the second of a back-to-back. … Brink, a forward, has missed two games and is day to day.