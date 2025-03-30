Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ LAK – 0:55 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call upheld – Goal Toronto

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Auston Matthews’ stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 19:13 of the third period (47 seconds elapsed time) – eight seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

