Tavares week to week for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

John Tavares is week to week for the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The center left practice early Wednesday after he took an awkward fall along the boards during a power-play drill.

"Week to week right now," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "It's unfortunate [it happened] in practice. Bad luck, but it is what it is and we have to move on from it right now. You see his production and what he's done, his leadership, he's been an all situational guy for us pretty much and he's done a great job for us."

Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season, averaging 18:17 of ice time. He is also tied for the team lead with seven power-play goals this season.

Forward Fraser Minten was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League.

"Guys just have to step up," Berube said. "Somebody is getting a better opportunity. I think when Auston [center Matthews] was out, we played a real strong team game every night. Relied on our checking and did the right things, special teams. We've got to stick to the program here."

Jake McCabe was a full participant in practice and will play against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2).

The defenseman, who has missed the past four games, was paired with Chris Tanev for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a fight with Garnet Hathaway of the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 5.

McCabe has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and is plus-10 in 36 games this season.

"I missed a week and a half," McCabe said. "I'll be all right."

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who skated with Tanev in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, was with Conor Timmins, replacing Simon Benoit who practiced as an extra defenseman.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was returned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Anthony Stolarz skated prior to the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Thursday. The goalie has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12.

The goalie had a procedure Dec. 18 to remove a "loose body" behind his knee that was affecting his ability to straighten his leg. The initial timeline for the injury was 4-6 weeks, and Toronto has not offered a further update as to his potential return.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report