Panthers clinch 1st in Atlantic Division with win against Maple Leafs

The Panthers finished one point ahead of the Boston Bruins, who lost 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in their season finale on Tuesday.

Sam Reinhart scored two goals, Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists for the Panthers (52-24-6), who went 5-0-1 in their final six regular-season games. Anthony Stolarz made 24 saves.

Florida will play the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the first wild card, in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Auston Matthews remained one goal shy of 70 for the Maple Leafs (46-25-10), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and will conclude their regular season at the Lightning on Wednesday. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.

Toronto, which will finish third in the Atlantic, will play Boston in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Mitch Marner gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:25 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from above the right circle.

Noah Gregor made it 2-0 with a wrist shot through a screen at 11:18.

Carter Verhaeghe scored 28 seconds into the second period to cut it to 2-1. His initial one-timer was stopped by Woll's blocker, but the rebound popped back out to him and he scored with a slap shot from the right hash marks.

Bennett tied it 2-2 at 10:32, redirecting Gustav Forsling's shot from the left point.

Reinhart scored 10 seconds later to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. He scored on a rebound in the left circle after Barkov drove to the net and tried to jam the puck past Woll.

Brandon Montour made it 4-2 at 13:42 with a shot from the point through traffic.

Reinhart scored his 57th goal of the season into an empty net at 17:40 for the 5-2 final.