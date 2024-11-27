Maple Leafs at Panthers projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (13-6-2) at PANTHERS (12-9-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SN1

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nikita Grebenkin -- Fraser Minten -- Alex Nylander

Alex Steeves -- Connor Dewar -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jesper Boqvist

Status report

Matthews will miss his ninth consecutive game; the center skated Wednesday for a third straight day after returning from a five-day trip to Germany for medical consultation. “It’s not a healing thing," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Wednesday. "It’s stamina, getting up to speed and making sure he is ready. We want to make sure he is comfortable and ready to go." ... Reaves, a forward, will serve the third of his five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during a 4-3 overtime win on Nov. 16. ... Lundell will be a game-time decision after taking a puck in the face during a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday; Lundell was wearing a full bubble mask during Florida's morning skate.