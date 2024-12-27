Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- David Kampf
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Christian Fischer -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Justin Holl
Injured: None
Status report
Matthews, who has missed the past two games, will miss at least two more games, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. ... New Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Edvinsson and Chiarot return Friday from lower-body injuries that sidelined each prior to the holiday break.