Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- David Kampf

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Christian Fischer -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Justin Holl

Injured: None

Status report

Matthews, who has missed the past two games, will miss at least two more games, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. ... New Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said he expects Edvinsson and Chiarot return Friday from lower-body injuries that sidelined each prior to the holiday break.