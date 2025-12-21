Maple Leafs at Stars projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (15-14-5) at STARS (24-7-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Nicholas Robertson -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Steven Lorentz Max Domi, Henry Thrun

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Alex Petrovic -- Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Blackwell will play after being a healthy scratch for an 8-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. He will replace Erne at forward.

