Maple Leafs at Stars projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (15-14-5) at STARS (24-7-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Nicholas Robertson -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Steven Lorentz Max Domi, Henry Thrun
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Alex Petrovic -- Ilya Lybushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate after a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Blackwell will play after being a healthy scratch for an 8-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. He will replace Erne at forward.