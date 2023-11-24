Latest News

New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

DeBrincat, Red Wings hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin NHL EDGE stats November 24

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Weekes Pluses, Minuses for TNT games Friday

Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Blackhawks rally past Maple Leafs in OT; Nylander point streak ends at 17

Korchinski scores with 30 seconds left, Dickinson has hat trick for Chicago, which ends 5-game skid

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Blackhawks 11.24.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- William Nylander's season-opening point streak ended at 17 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday. 

Nylander had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) during the franchise-record streak to begin a season. He was seeking to become the sixth player in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least 18 games. Nylander hit the crossbar and the post on a breakaway with 2:11 left in overtime. 

Kevin Korchinski scored the game-winner with 30 seconds left, poking in a rebound at the side of the net. Connor Bedard assisted on the goal. 

Jason Dickinson scored his first NHL hat trick for the Blackhawks (6-12-0), who had lost five straight. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves. 

Max Domi had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (10-5-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. 

Nicholas Robertson gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:14 of the first period after taking pass from Domi to the right of the net. 

The Blackhawks tied it at 8:03 when Dickinson took a pass along the left-wing boards from Joey Anderson, skated into the face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot to the short side of Samsonov. The assist was Anderson's first point of the season following his recall from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. 

With the teams playing 4-on-4, Calle Jarnkrok put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 1:17 of the second period. TJ Brodie moved in from the left point and passed across to Jarnkrok, who had a tap-in from the right side of the crease. 

Ryan Reaves' first goal with the Maple Leafs gave them a 3-1 lead at 3:31. He scored on a backhand tip-in of Jake McCabe's feed from the right circle. Reaves had been a healthy scratch the previous three games. 

Dickinson cut it to 3-2 at 12:27. Anderson picked up the puck behind the net, and it went off the stick of Toronto defenseman William Lagesson and slid out in front, where Dickinson put it in. 

Dickinson completed the hat trick when he tied it 3-3 at 15 seconds of the third period. He picked up a loose puck at the top of the slot and put a wrist shot past Samsonov.