Blackhawks rally past Maple Leafs in OT; Nylander point streak ends at 17

CHICAGO -- William Nylander's season-opening point streak ended at 17 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Nylander had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) during the franchise-record streak to begin a season. He was seeking to become the sixth player in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least 18 games. Nylander hit the crossbar and the post on a breakaway with 2:11 left in overtime.

Kevin Korchinski scored the game-winner with 30 seconds left, poking in a rebound at the side of the net. Connor Bedard assisted on the goal.

Jason Dickinson scored his first NHL hat trick for the Blackhawks (6-12-0), who had lost five straight. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves.

Max Domi had two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (10-5-3), whose four-game winning streak ended.

Nicholas Robertson gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:14 of the first period after taking pass from Domi to the right of the net.

The Blackhawks tied it at 8:03 when Dickinson took a pass along the left-wing boards from Joey Anderson, skated into the face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot to the short side of Samsonov. The assist was Anderson's first point of the season following his recall from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

With the teams playing 4-on-4, Calle Jarnkrok put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 1:17 of the second period. TJ Brodie moved in from the left point and passed across to Jarnkrok, who had a tap-in from the right side of the crease.

Ryan Reaves' first goal with the Maple Leafs gave them a 3-1 lead at 3:31. He scored on a backhand tip-in of Jake McCabe's feed from the right circle. Reaves had been a healthy scratch the previous three games.

Dickinson cut it to 3-2 at 12:27. Anderson picked up the puck behind the net, and it went off the stick of Toronto defenseman William Lagesson and slid out in front, where Dickinson put it in.

Dickinson completed the hat trick when he tied it 3-3 at 15 seconds of the third period. He picked up a loose puck at the top of the slot and put a wrist shot past Samsonov.