Maple Leafs at Hurricanes projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-13-2) at HURRICANES (24-15-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Steven Lorentz

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

Holmberg enters the lineup after missing five games with an illness. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Andersen, a goalie, practiced with Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since having knee surgery Nov. 22; there is no timetable for his return.