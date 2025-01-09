Maple Leafs at Hurricanes projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (27-13-2) at HURRICANES (24-15-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Steven Lorentz
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
Holmberg enters the lineup after missing five games with an illness. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Andersen, a goalie, practiced with Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since having knee surgery Nov. 22; there is no timetable for his return.