Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (20-10-2) at SABRES (11-17-4)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
William Nylander -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Pacioretty
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Matt Murray
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Zach Benson
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Matthews and Woll did not participate in the morning skate but will be in the lineup. … Murray was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will play his first NHL game since April 2, 2023. … Dahlin will return after missing seven games because of back spasms. ... Lafferty is expected to play after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. … McLeod will be a game-time decision. He participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice Thursday for a maintenance day. If he cannot play, Aube-Kubel, a forward, would be in. … Greenway will have surgery for his injury and the forward is expected to be out long-term.