Maple Leafs at Sabres projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (20-10-2) at SABRES (11-17-4)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

William Nylander -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Pacioretty

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Conor Timmins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Matt Murray

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Connor Dewar, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Zach Benson

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Matthews and Woll did not participate in the morning skate but will be in the lineup. … Murray was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will play his first NHL game since April 2, 2023. … Dahlin will return after missing seven games because of back spasms. ... Lafferty is expected to play after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. … McLeod will be a game-time decision. He participated in an optional morning skate after missing practice Thursday for a maintenance day. If he cannot play, Aube-Kubel, a forward, would be in. … Greenway will have surgery for his injury and the forward is expected to be out long-term.