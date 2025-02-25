Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

Status report

Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, likely will be out the rest of season. ... McAvoy, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off, will miss his second straight game; there is no timetable for his return, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday. ... Wahlstrom will play right wing on the third line and Koepke will skate on the fourth line. ... Forwards Tufte and Brazeau each will be a healthy scratch after each played in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.