Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (35-20-2) at BRUINS (27-24-7)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alexander Steeves

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Riley Tufte, Justin Brazeau

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder surgery), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, likely will be out the rest of season. ... McAvoy, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off, will miss his second straight game; there is no timetable for his return, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday. ... Wahlstrom will play right wing on the third line and Koepke will skate on the fourth line. ... Forwards Tufte and Brazeau each will be a healthy scratch after each played in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

