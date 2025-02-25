Maple Leafs at Bruins projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (35-20-2) at BRUINS (27-24-7)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alexander Steeves
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Riley Tufte, Justin Brazeau
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder surgery), Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, likely will be out the rest of season. ... McAvoy, a defenseman who was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off, will miss his second straight game; there is no timetable for his return, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday. ... Wahlstrom will play right wing on the third line and Koepke will skate on the fourth line. ... Forwards Tufte and Brazeau each will be a healthy scratch after each played in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.