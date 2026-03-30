Maple Leafs at Ducks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (31-30-13) at DUCKS (41-28-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Bo Groulx -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Mason McTavish -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nathan Gaucher, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ross Johnston (lower body), Petr Mrazek (hip), (lower body)

Status report

Groulx was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Gudas and Mintyukov will return after missing the 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with lower-body injuries. ... Terry did not attend the morning skate for maintenance reasons, but is expected to play against the Maple Leafs.