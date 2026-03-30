Maple Leafs at Ducks projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (31-30-13) at DUCKS (41-28-4)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Bo Groulx -- Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Mason McTavish -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Nathan Gaucher, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ross Johnston (lower body), Petr Mrazek (hip), (lower body)
Status report
Groulx was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Gudas and Mintyukov will return after missing the 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with lower-body injuries. ... Terry did not attend the morning skate for maintenance reasons, but is expected to play against the Maple Leafs.