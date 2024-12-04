Blues, Blackhawks 'Road to NHL Winter Classic' presented in docuseries premiere on TNT

NEW YORK – “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise,”\ the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in the lead up to the New Year’s Eve outdoor event, premieres tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, with on-demand streaming available later this week on Max. Fans in Canada will be able to watch episode one on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The first episode goes behind-the-scenes with Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno, capturing special moments with his family over Thanksgiving, with his wife and children in Chicago and then with his brother, fellow NHL player Marcus Foligno, and his family in Minnesota. Fans also get a glimpse into a day in the life of rising star Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, as well as Jim Montgomery’s first practice as head coach of the Blues.

Clips from episode one are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel, featuring the Foligno brothers at Thanksgiving and Jim Montgomery with his new team.