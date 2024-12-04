Blues, Blackhawks 'Road to NHL Winter Classic' presented in docuseries premiere on TNT

Episode 1 goes behind scenes with family of Chicago captain Foligno, St. Louis forward Kyrou

Road to the NHL Winter Classic Episode 1
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise,”\ the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in the lead up to the New Year’s Eve outdoor event, premieres tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, with on-demand streaming available later this week on Max. Fans in Canada will be able to watch episode one on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The first episode goes behind-the-scenes with Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno, capturing special moments with his family over Thanksgiving, with his wife and children in Chicago and then with his brother, fellow NHL player Marcus Foligno, and his family in Minnesota. Fans also get a glimpse into a day in the life of rising star Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, as well as Jim Montgomery’s first practice as head coach of the Blues.

Clips from episode one are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel, featuring the Foligno brothers at Thanksgiving and Jim Montgomery with his new team.

'Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic' presented by Enterprise Premiere Dates & Times

Episode

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Episode 1

TNT

Dec. 4, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 2

TNT

Dec. 11, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 3

TNT

Dec. 18, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 4

TNT

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

SN

Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly-anticipated event. This year’s four-part, limited series is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

For more information on the series and the Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com/WinterClassic.

