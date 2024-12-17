NHL, Blackhawks open ball hockey rink in Chicago as legacy to Winter Classic

NEW YORK/CHICAGO -- As a legacy to the Discover NHL Winter Classic, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Chicago Blackhawks joined a local Boys & Girls Club and Spry Community School to open a brand-new ball hockey rink at a completely renovated outdoor courtyard.

Earlier today, more than 100 students were welcomed at True Value Boys & Girls Club on the West side of Chicago to officially open their new outdoor ball hockey rink. Chicago Blackhawks player Connor Bedard joined the kids for a ceremonial puck drop, then participated in skills and drills on the new court.

“By bringing the Winter Classic to Chicago in partnership with the NHL, we recognize the incredible opportunity to shine a light on our vibrant local neighborhoods. We want this court and the surrounding area to be a hub for healthy activity, teamwork, and, most importantly, community,” said Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner. “Beyond the physical activities that will take place here every day, sports can teach youth so many lessons: about setting goals, overcoming obstacles, and working together toward a common purpose."

The new ball hockey court is an example of the Chicago Blackhawks’ commitment to making hockey accessible to communities across the city. With funding from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, the Blackhawks have expanded their G.O.A.L. (Get Out And Learn) floor hockey program to teach more coaches, physical-education teachers, and sports directors at Chicago Public Schools, to help introduce hockey to more kids from kindergarten to grade 8. This year, the Club launched a Learn to Skate program for girls and boys who have graduated from the G.O.A.L. floor hockey program and are looking to continue their hockey journey.

“We’ve seen firsthand the incredible things that can happen when a community comes together and commits to ensuring bright futures for all its young people. We are so grateful to have the Blackhawks and the NHL as a champion for our youth,” said Holly Allen, Chief Advancement Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. “After Connor Bedard stopped by for a practice with our kids earlier this year, interest in the sport exploded and we now have our own floor hockey league!"

In addition to the sport court, the courtyard renovation features new landscaping and a new mural, designed and painted by artist Sentrock. The artwork depicts the vibrancy of communities across Chicago, and features girls and boys wearing Blackhawks-inspired jerseys, playing hockey outdoors.

“This Legacy project showcases how the NHL and its Clubs make holistic investments in communities: to the infrastructure which is now accessible year-round, providing the equipment and tools for play, and supporting local community leaders with coaching plans,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Marketing and Chief Branding Officer. “By providing greater access to hockey, we provide girls and boys a safe space to play, more reasons to play outdoors, and more opportunities to practice important life skills that hockey teaches, like teamwork.”

The NHL and Chicago Blackhawks gifted 200 free tickets to community organizations across Chicago to attend the Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game on New Year’s Eve at Wrigley Field. Tickets were gifted to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, as well as Chicago Blind Hockey, Chicago Gay Hockey Association, Girls in the Game, Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Sled Hockey, Chicago Storm Special Hockey, and Chicago Warriors Hockey.

In attendance to celebrate the launch of the brand-new ball hockey rink was a representative from the office of Chicago Alderperson Monique Scott; Sara Guderyahn, Executive Vice President, Social Impact & Civic Affairs for the Chicago Blackhawks as well as Executive Director for the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation; and representatives from the Spry Community School, Boys & Girls Club of Chicago, BC Chicago Carpenters, Sport Court Midwest, and Chicago Public Schools. In total this year, the Blackhawks, with financial support from the NHL, have invested more than $615,000 in Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

The Legacy initiative is a continuing philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and the local Club support community organizations in the host city of an NHL Event. Since having its first Legacy event in 2003, the League, its Clubs and partners have donated more than $8 million to communities across North America. Legacy projects have aided thousands of hospital patients in recovery; helped at-risk youth and families gain better access to educational and vocational training; and provided greater access to people of all ages to learn and play hockey.