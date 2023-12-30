Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space

NEW YORK/SEATTLE -- As a legacy to the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®the Seattle Kraken, National Hockey League, One Roof Foundation and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health donated $225,000 to refurbish an outdoor play space in conjunction with Metro Parks Tacoma.
The Kraken, NHL, One Roof Foundation and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health are committed to inspiring youth and their families to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle in their community and to growing the game through ball hockey spaces across the Puget Sound region. The upgrades to Verlo Playfield in Tacoma, Wash. will include permanent sports equipment to encourage multi-sport play, a new court with newly painted lines, a community-inspired mural created by a local artist and fencing.
“One Roof Foundation is honored to partner with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the NHL for this project. The renovation of Verlo Playfield in Tacoma marks a significant step in our commitment to enhance sports access for youth across the Puget Sound,” said Mari Horita, Seattle Kraken Senior Vice President, Social Impact & Government Relations, and Executive Director of One Roof Foundation. “Creating a versatile area for street hockey and other sports expands opportunities for active and healthy lifestyles while ensuring accessibility to hockey for all. This moment captures our shared vision of equitable access and opportunities for everyone to engage in play, leaving a lasting legacy from the 2024 Discover Winter Classic."
The refurbished outdoor play space at Verlo Playfield will begin with NHL STREET™ clinics -- the League’s new era in street and ball hockey programming focused on increasing opportunities for boys and girls to play hockey -- and evolve into informal and formal ball hockey opportunities. Additionally, the League is donating a set of NHL STREET branded portable boards to the Kraken to celebrate the arrival of NHL STREET in Seattle.