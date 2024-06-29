Thompson traded to Capitals by Golden Knights

Logan Thompson was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday for third-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts.

The 27-year-old goalie went 25-14-5 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 regular-season games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The third-round pick this year initially belonged to the New York Islanders.

Signed by Vegas as an undrafted free agent in July 2020, Thompson is 56-32-11 with a 2.67 GAA, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts in 103 regular-season games (95 starts). He did not play in the playoffs last season when the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup because of an injury.

Washington traded goalie Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 19.