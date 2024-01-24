Golden Knights visit United States Military Academy with Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights made a special pit stop during their East Coast road trip.
The team visited the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY during their off day on Wednesday, and even brought a special guest.
Vegas owner Foley returns to alma mater, poses for photos with team, Cup
© Vegas Golden Knights
The Stanley Cup spent the day with the team on campus, as did team owner Bill Foley who graduated from the US Military Academy.
During the visit, the Golden Knights talked to members of the West Point Academy hockey team and posed for photos with The Cup at the Academy’s hockey rink.
The Golden Knights wrap up their East Coast road trip with a game against the New York Rangers on Friday.