Golden Knights introduce new team puppy named Maverick

8-week-old Labrador will train to be service dog

Golden Knights team puppy

© Vegas Golden Knights

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights traded in their team goldfish for a golden Lab.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights unveiled their new team puppy named Maverick. The eight-week-old yellow Labrador is in training to be a service dog with America’s Vet Dogs.

Maverick met his new teammates in the locker room before practice. He played with pucks, hockey sticks and gave the Golden Knights lots of kisses.

Later, the adorable doggie got to chase a puck on the ice.

Vegas’ excitement is through the woof.

