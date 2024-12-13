Unsuspecting mom of Canucks forward wins massive 50/50 prize

Having never played before, Blueger's mother buys chance, walks away with 100k

PRACTICE | Teddy Blueger
By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Teddy Blueger’s mom came to visit the Vancouver Canucks forward as part of family reunion, but she’ll go back to Latvia with an extra $105,853 and a new appreciation for 50/50 draws in the NHL.

Blueger confirmed that his mom, Jana, won the Canucks 50/50 raffle during a 4-3 overtime loss against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday despite having never played before and not really knowing what it was all about before the game.

“First time playing actually, didn’t know how it worked,” Blueger said. “My wife had to explain it to her, and she bought a couple of tickets and yeah.”

Blueger said he has a lot of family in town before the holidays.

“They just came out for like, 10 days to two weeks almost, to visit,” he said. “Got a bunch of family here, my dad, my grandma, my brother was out, aunt, uncle, cousin, so kind of a big family reunion, I guess, this last week here.”

At least one member of the family is going home richer and a fan of 50/50 draws.

“It was a good night for her, for sure,” Blueger said. “She'll keep playing, I think.”

Short Shifts

Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Sharks release holiday song for 1st time in 10 years

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

Durham Bulls bat dog Ripken performs ceremonial puck drop before Hurricanes game

Montour, Mahura receive Stanley Cup rings before matchup with Panthers

Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver

Burns, Staal prove experts at Hurricanes throwback toy guessing game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 6

McDavid honored by Oilers for reaching 1,000 NHL points

Islanders honor young hockey player who tragically died

Rangers host holiday dinner with Garden of Dreams Foundation

Pietrangelo watches his kids play hockey from Golden Knights bench during intermission 

Post Malone visits Stars postgame to celebrate win

Flames donate benches made from sticks left at Gaudreau memorial

Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of Centennial game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis