Unsuspecting mom of Canucks forward wins massive 50/50 prize

VANCOUVER -- Teddy Blueger’s mom came to visit the Vancouver Canucks forward as part of family reunion, but she’ll go back to Latvia with an extra $105,853 and a new appreciation for 50/50 draws in the NHL.

Blueger confirmed that his mom, Jana, won the Canucks 50/50 raffle during a 4-3 overtime loss against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday despite having never played before and not really knowing what it was all about before the game.

“First time playing actually, didn’t know how it worked,” Blueger said. “My wife had to explain it to her, and she bought a couple of tickets and yeah.”

Blueger said he has a lot of family in town before the holidays.

“They just came out for like, 10 days to two weeks almost, to visit,” he said. “Got a bunch of family here, my dad, my grandma, my brother was out, aunt, uncle, cousin, so kind of a big family reunion, I guess, this last week here.”

At least one member of the family is going home richer and a fan of 50/50 draws.

“It was a good night for her, for sure,” Blueger said. “She'll keep playing, I think.”