In honor of the day, Utah players all wore mismatched socks for their arrival.

In a video posted by the Utah, Carcone said he invited Welles to walk in with him because the 11-year-old is a very important friend to him.

“I met him [Welles] when I first got to Utah over pizza, which he did not like,” Carcone said in the video. “He brings a smile to my face every time I’m with him. So, I’m just really excited to have the chance to bring him in tonight.”

Welles was then asked about his favorite hockey player on Utah Hockey Club. With a little encouragement from Carcone, Welles answered “Mike” with a big smile.