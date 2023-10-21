Short Shifts

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

Tkachuk brothers surprise Dad with Blues Hall of Fame news

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

NHL team theme night celebrations

Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Ducks' Terry meets NFL legend Aikman

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game against Golden Knights

Seguin not recognized fan sign split

© Dallas Stars

By Taylor Baird
@taylordbaird NHL.com Independent Correspondent

On Tuesday night, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had trouble getting into T-Mobile Arena for his team’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had forgotten his identification showing that he was, in fact, an NHL player and could enter the arena at the player’s entrance.

It was the first time the veteran forward had such an encounter in his 14 seasons in the league.

“I think I've maybe brought the little badge thing maybe once or twice. Not so much that I feel like people would recognize me, but when they see maybe the age and the suit, they kind of assume,” Seguin said. “A lot of times we come on a team bus and I've never really been asked. But in Vegas, the hotel is walkable, so I walked over. I didn't think anything about it, and the guy took his job seriously, and I respect that. He wasn't going to allow me in.”

With only a picture of his driver’s license on his phone, Seguin resorted to a different picture to try to prove he was who he said he was: his team headshot from media day.

“I went on my camera roll and found the headshot, showed him the headshot and gave him the smile that I thought the headshot represented, and he looked at me and he continued to say, ‘You could be anybody,’” Seguin said. “And I said, ‘fair enough, I respect you and your job.’”

Luckily for Seguin, his coach, Pete DeBoer, was a few minutes behind him. The security guard recognized him immediately, as he coached in Vegas from 2020 to 2022.

“The security guy looked right at Pete and said ‘Hey Pete!’,” Seguin said. “And I kind of said, ‘Alright, sounds good.’ And Pete looked over and said, ‘What's going on?’ and I said, ‘Won't let me in, coach!’ Coach started laughing and said, ‘That's Tyler Seguin and he's on my team.’

“I had a nice chuckle about it.”

When asked if that’s the first time he’s been recognized before one of his players, DeBoer said, “Over Tyler Seguin, yes, that's probably the first time. Other than maybe if we walked into an old-age home in Ontario or somewhere, I might get the benefit in my hometown. It was kind of comical that they called me over to vouch that this was actually Tyler Seguin and he actually was a player in the NHL and on our team.”

It's an incident that Seguin isn’t likely to live down anytime soon. Seguin’s friends and family also cracked jokes at his expense, especially when the photos of his interaction with the security guard hit social media. It also led to a funny fan sign in warmups that night that said, “Did we check Seguin’s 3 forms of ID?”

“I think [Stars forward Matt Duchene] tapes his stick maybe before games and saw the sign," Seguin said. “He came into me before we walked out for warmups and said there's a pretty funny sign over there. So, I took a glance, and I enjoyed it, so I went over to the fan and gave her a puck.”

“One of those moments that I'll remind him of as we go forward,” DeBoer said.