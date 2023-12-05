Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have a long-standing tradition dating back to the 1920’s of making an annual visit to the Hospital For Sick Children around Christmas but for the past three years, it was not quite the same.

Challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the team for visiting the hospital as a group. For two years, the team organized appearances via Zoom and last year, the Maple Leafs invited patients, who were able, to attend practice and partake in Christmas activities following the workout.

Finally this year, for the first time since 2019, things seemed back to normal.

“It felt good to be back in the building,” said Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. “It’s an important thing that the team does within the community. It’s good for our guys to go there and spend the day being involved.”

The team visited the hospital on Monday and met with patients and their families, played games including air hockey and billiards and took part in various crafts like bracelet-making.