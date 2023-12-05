Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration

First time since 2019 team has been able to visit kids in person

Maple Leafs visit hospital split

© Toronto Maple Leafs

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have a long-standing tradition dating back to the 1920’s of making an annual visit to the Hospital For Sick Children around Christmas but for the past three years, it was not quite the same.

Challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the team for visiting the hospital as a group. For two years, the team organized appearances via Zoom and last year, the Maple Leafs invited patients, who were able, to attend practice and partake in Christmas activities following the workout.

Finally this year, for the first time since 2019, things seemed back to normal.

“It felt good to be back in the building,” said Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. “It’s an important thing that the team does within the community. It’s good for our guys to go there and spend the day being involved.”

The team visited the hospital on Monday and met with patients and their families, played games including air hockey and billiards and took part in various crafts like bracelet-making.

“It was good,” said Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews. “I think it’s always a very powerful visit, not only for the kids but for the players as well.”

Matthews, himself, has long supported Sick Kids and this year, appeared in a commercial produced by actor Ryan Reynolds to raise awareness for the hospital’s holiday fundraising campaign.

“It started with my dad I think,” Matthews said, when asked about how his partnership with Sick Kids began. “Both my parents encouraged me to get involved in something within the community. I did some research and found Sick Kids and all the great work they do.”

“It’s been great. Ryan being who he is, being involved with the hospital as well and being able to do some cool stuff to raise awareness and raise money for the hospital, it was cool to be a part of his campaign and commercial this year and I think it turned out really well.”

Coach Sheldon Keefe said even though days off during the season are few and far between, using one to attend the hospital as a group is not something that requires a lot of convincing for the players.

“There’s tremendous value in it. I think it’s important to recognize first of all the impact you can have and Auston certainly does that. There’s also keeping you grounded and recognizing the difficulties other people are going through and to be able to contribute to help, give your time to bring a smile to people’s faces or raise money, whatever it might be... Not just Auston, but throughout our team, there’s a number of things I’m privy to behind the scenes that our players and organization does and I think those are things we should be doing. You’re proud to see it happening and always want to do what you can.”

Short Shifts

Red Wings Jake Walman Griddy bobblehead doll

Red Wings to give out Walman bobblehead that does 'Griddy'
Victor Hedman honored by Lightning for 1000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Hedman’s 1,000th NHL game
Bruins fan gets team selfie before deployment

Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
McDavid inducted to Canadian Walk of Fame

McDavid celebrates induction to Canadian Walk of Fame
NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board 5th year

NHL Power Players youth advisory board back for 5th season with more big ideas
New York Rangers unveil new third jerseys

Rangers unveil new navy blue third jersey for this season
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal
Mitch Marner struggles to get mouth guard out of helmet

Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Carl Banks, PK Subban release Black Ice Collection

Banks, Subban talk nostalgia, authenticity with 'The Black Ice Collection'
Travis Kelce fumbles Connor Bedard name on podcast

Travis Kelce fumbles Bedard’s name, wants to lace up skates with Blackhawks
Jack Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show

Hughes joins 'The Eli Manning Show,' shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei wears Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors