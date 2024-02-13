Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

6. Nashville Predators (2022): The Lightning’s 2022 Stadium Series opponent also had their own unique nickname jersey. The Predator’s nickname “Smashville” is written boldly in blue on the crest. A guitar pick with three stars is in the center, in nod to the “Music City” and Tennessee’s state flag. These sweaters reversed the Predators’ primary colors, opting for navy blue as the jersey’s base and adding the primary yellow as the stripe in the middle.