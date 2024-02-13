On the 10th year of the NHL's Stadium Series, we ranked the top 10 special edition jerseys for the annual outdoor games of all-time.
Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time
NHL.com ranks best sweaters leading up to 10th anniversary of event
1. Detroit Red Wings (2016): It’s all in the D-tails. A modern twist of the Red Wings alternate “D” logo featuring elements of the Winged Wheel logo is what lands this jersey in the top spot. The red primary color with the diagonal white stripe gives this sweater a modern flair and makes it stand out from the crowd.
2. New York Rangers (2024): The Rangers take home the prize for best Stadium Series jersey this year. The white jersey features the team’s primary blue color as stripes on the bottom and sleeves and a single red stripe on the sleeves. A large “NYR” abbreviation in red lettering is what gives this sweater a modern look.
3. Los Angeles Kings (2020): This 2020 look was the most ambitious of the bunch. The black and white easily blend in a vertical design. The trendy “LA” crest in white brings together the sweater. To top off the look, the Kings sported sweet chrome sliver helmets.
4. Tampa Bay Lightning (2022): Nicknames were the theme of the 2022 Stadium Series jerseys and what set this sweater apart. These white jerseys look crisp with the “Bolts” nickname in blue lettering on the crest. The blue lightning bolt accent on the bottom completes the sweater perfectly.
5. Washington Capitals (2023): The Capitals were soaring high with their secondary “Weagle” logo as the focal point of these jerseys. The tips of the wings, seamlessly leading to the navy-blue stripes with the players numbers, accentuates this design. Bonus points for the two horizontal red laces up top that represent the red bands on the D.C. flag.
6. Nashville Predators (2022): The Lightning’s 2022 Stadium Series opponent also had their own unique nickname jersey. The Predator’s nickname “Smashville” is written boldly in blue on the crest. A guitar pick with three stars is in the center, in nod to the “Music City” and Tennessee’s state flag. These sweaters reversed the Predators’ primary colors, opting for navy blue as the jersey’s base and adding the primary yellow as the stripe in the middle.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs (2018): Toronto went for the full white-out effect in 2018. The two blue stripes in the center give this jersey a fresh feel. On the crest, the white Maple Leafs logo on top of the white jersey, as opposed to their regular season blue-white contrast, is the highlight of this uniform.
8. Pittsburgh Penguins (2019): Pittsburgh kept it simple with their two-color scheme of their famous black and yellow. The Penguins logo is in solid yellow on the crest of the jersey, without any white, makes this jersey stand out. Bonus points for the “PIT” patch on the pants and the yellow Penguins logo on the side of the helmet.
9. New Jersey Devils (2024): The Devils took a page out of the Penguins two-color book for this year’s jersey. An oversized Devils logo in black minus the usual circle surrounding it is featured on the crest. Set on a red jersey with black stripes on the sleeves and on the bottom, is a fresh update of the Devils uniforms.
10. Colorado Avalanche (2016): The Avalanche used the Colorado state flag as inspiration for their 2016 look. On the crest, the Colorado flag’s “C” with a circle in the middle is printed in the Avs’ burgundy and black colors. All their primary colors were added to the sweater with blue, silver and burgundy stripes on the sleeves which were finished with a black hem.
