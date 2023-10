Hockey runs deep in the Tkachuk family, and that was evident again on Friday.

In a video on social media, Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk told their father, Keith, of his induction into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, and got a great reaction after sharing the news with him.

“Oh, are you serious?” Keith said after Matthew welcomed him to the Blues Hall of Fame. “I think I’m in the Hall of Fame because of you guys.”

“Now I’m gonna cry,” he added.